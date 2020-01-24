Hyundai Tucson facelift spied undisguised; to be launched in India at 2020 Auto Expo

- Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will be priced significantly lower than the outgoing Tucson

Ahead of its launch that will take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi next month, the Hyundai Tucson facelift has been spied testing once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal an undisguised test mule of the facelifted SUV.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift include LED headlamps, redesigned grille, refreshed bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels and reworked LED tail lights. The fuel filler cap and tail-gate also received a design update. We have already driven the new Tucson, and you can read our review here.

Inside, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson is expected to come equipped with BlueLink connectivity, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera and cruise control. Unlike the outgoing model that is a CKD unit, the Tucson facelift will be made in India, resulting in a significantly lower price tag, details of which are available here.

Details regarding the powertrain options on the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift remain unknown at the moment although we can expect the BS6 compliant versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The model is likely to be offered with an AWD system in higher variants.

