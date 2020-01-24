Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift brochure leaked

- To be available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha

- BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp/113Nm

- To get five-speed manual and AMT options

The brochure of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift has been leaked online ahead of its anticipated unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo. As seen in the leaked images, the vehicle will be offered in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The facelift model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

The updated Ignis will get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The brochure further reveals that except for the base Sigma variant, all the other variants will get an AMT option. The hatchback will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. As for safety, the updated model will get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, ABS with EBD and more.

The vehicle had been spied undisguised recently and it is expected to get squared chrome insert on the grille which appears to be borrowed from the S-Presso. The vehicle also features redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators.

Photo Source - AP