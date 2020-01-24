Highlights of 2018 Auto Expo

Since the 15th Delhi Auto Expo is around the corner we take a look back at all the important highlights of the previous edition of our biennial auto show. The 2018 edition of the expo witnessed over 500 products displayed by 119 exhibitors. Some of the cars showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo went on sale soon after, while we now have cars spawned from the showcased concepts roaming our streets already. Read on to revisit some of the most important and biggest showcases and launches that took place at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Concepts:

Maruti Suzuki Future S and e-Survivor Concept

Opening the Expo stage was Maruti’s Future S concept. The cutesy little orange-coloured concept was flaunting smooth and minimalistic body panels, slim A-pillars, sleek grille, gaudy bumpers and chunky mag wheels with off-road tyres. This concept spawned the S-Presso.

Joining the Future S on stage was a radical e-Survivor Concept, a two-seat, all-electric, open-top, ladder-frame buggy. Although it remained a design study, we hope to see a hardcore off-roader spawned from this e-Survivor concept.

Tata 45X and H5X

The biggest talk of the town from Tata’s pavilion were two concepts – 45X and H5X. These striking concepts gave us the new design direction for Tata debuting the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. With the respective production models –i.e Altroz and Harrier, Tata has managed to carry on the flamboyance of both these concept.

Kia SP Concept

Kia arrived at the 2018 Auto Expo with an armada of vehicles, all adorned in white. But the special foreground at Kia’s porch was the all-new SP Concept. This global concept gave us the brilliant Seltos just a year after.

Kia also managed to carry forward most of the elements from the SP concept on the production car which makes the Seltos stand out.

Renault Trezor

After winning accolades at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the Trezor concept from Renault made its presence felt at the Expo stage. The two-door coupe sat as low as possible and the flowing aerodynamic lines made it look fast even while standing still.

Renault also unveiled another concept car, developed in India and by designers trained at the design academy in India, guided by the research and development centres in Mumbai and Chennai.

Mahindra Stinger

Mahindra took the opportunity at the Expo to showcase a funky convertible SUV based on the TUV300. Called the TUV Stinger it could have been India's first convertible SUV with a much advanced cockpit. But just like the XUV500 Aero before it, the Stinger never got to see the light of day.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ

Mercedes-Benz’s new electric division kick-started with the Vision EQ Concept. Shortly after its global unveiling, this new Concept made its Indian debut and we expect the production version of this concept called the EQC to make its way to Indian shores soon.

We also got to see the rugged version of the E-Class Estate – the All-Terrain – packed with off-road capabilities, which could allow users to be ready for any sort of journey with or without roads.

Honda Urban EV Concept

Straight from the Tokyo Motor Show came a pair of futuristic concepts on Honda’s pavilion – a pair of Urban EV concepts. One was a stylish retro-inspired coupe while the other one was a tiny city car.

Unveils

Honda Amaze

One of the surprises we got at the last expo was when Honda took the covers off the new-gen Amaze. With no prior hints whatsoever, the new Amaze took the centre-stage alongside the new Civic and India’s first diesel CR-V.

Mahindra Alturas

Previously called the Rexton G4, the mighty Alturas also made its debut wearing the Mahindra nose grille for the first time. Its massive proportions and imposing presence overshadowed pretty much everything around its vicinity.

Hyundai Kona

Alongside the two race cars and one plug-in hybrid, Hyundai stowed away its new global SUV – the Kona – in one of the corner. Finished in matte black with the red accent it was one of the few hidden gems at the Expo.

BMW X3, i3 and i8 Roadster

The i3s and the i8 Roadster grabbed all the eyeballs at the BMW stall. The dynamic pair promptly made their Indian debut after their global showcase. But they never went on sale in the country following that.

BMW also took the opportunity to reveal the all-new third-generation X3. The G01 X3 showcased went on sale later that year. Even Mini stand got a few showcases including new Countryman, Clubman and Convertible.

Launches:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the major launches at the 2018 Auto Expo was the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The people’s favourite hatchback entered into its third generation and took the market by storm once again. And rest they say is history.

Toyota Yaris

Meanwhile, Toyota marked its entry into the C-segment with the Yaris sedan. Aimed at the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna, the Yaris was launched in a petrol-only trim but it did get a CVT automatic transmission too.

Hyundai Elite i20

Launched by SRK himself, the Hyundai Elite i20 got a major update two years back at the Expo stage. With a new aggressive face, the Baleno rival also got new features. After dominating the market, we may see a new-gen Elite i20 sooner than we know.

BMW 6 Series GT, M3/M4, M5 and X6

The Bavarian carmaker came in with a slew of launches. Firstly, there were three exhilarating products from M Division – the M3, M4 and M5. Apart from it, the 6 Series GT also marked its entry into the country. While at it, the X6 also received an entry-level variant.

Mercedes-Benz GT R, S650 and S500 Maybach

Lastly, the flagships with Three-Pointed Star graced the Auto Expo with their presence too. The mammoth sedan – both in terms of price and size – were joined by ‘Beast of the Green Hell’ – the AMG GT R. This 318kmph sports coupe with 577bhp turbo-V8 made all the spectators green with envy.