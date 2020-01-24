Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 compliant Renault Triber and Kwid starts arriving at dealerships; prices revealed

BS6 compliant Renault Triber and Kwid starts arriving at dealerships; prices revealed

January 24, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
13997 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 compliant Renault Triber and Kwid starts arriving at dealerships; prices revealed

Ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline, the BS6 compliant Renault Kwid and Triber have started arriving at dealerships in India. The current BS4 compliant version of these cars are available for sale till the end of March 2020. The price list reveals the revised prices for the BS6 version of 1.0-litre engine options in the Triber and the Kwid. The prices are only for 1.0-litre variant thereby indicating that the company might not upgrade the current 0.8-litre to meet BS6 norms.

The current 999cc, three-cylinder petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine produces 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. It is believed that the BS6 compliant model will also produce similar power output figures. Here below is the ex-showroom, Muzaffarpur prices for the Triber and the Kwid. 

Renault Kwid 

Manual 

RXT 1.0 – Rs 4,60,290

RXT 1.0 Option – Rs 4,67,990 

Climber RXT 1.0 – Rs 4,81,490

Climber RXT Option 1.0 – Rs 4,89,190

AMT

RXT Easy R 1.0 – Rs 4,90,290 

RXT Option Easy R 1.0 – Rs 4,97,990

Climber RXT Easy R 1.0 – Rs 5,11,490

Climber RXT Easy R 1.0 Option – Rs 5,19,190

Renault Triber 

RXE – Rs 5,09,000

RXL – Rs 5,84,000

RXT – Rs 6,34,000

RXZ (15) – Rs 6,88,000

  • Renault
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.57 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.21 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.62 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.52 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.38 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

What we have here is the new and updated Renault K ...

97 Likes
15818 Views

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

190 Likes
107548 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

29th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in