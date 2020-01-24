BS6 compliant Renault Triber and Kwid starts arriving at dealerships; prices revealed

Ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline, the BS6 compliant Renault Kwid and Triber have started arriving at dealerships in India. The current BS4 compliant version of these cars are available for sale till the end of March 2020. The price list reveals the revised prices for the BS6 version of 1.0-litre engine options in the Triber and the Kwid. The prices are only for 1.0-litre variant thereby indicating that the company might not upgrade the current 0.8-litre to meet BS6 norms.

The current 999cc, three-cylinder petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine produces 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. It is believed that the BS6 compliant model will also produce similar power output figures. Here below is the ex-showroom, Muzaffarpur prices for the Triber and the Kwid.

Renault Kwid

Manual

RXT 1.0 – Rs 4,60,290

RXT 1.0 Option – Rs 4,67,990

Climber RXT 1.0 – Rs 4,81,490

Climber RXT Option 1.0 – Rs 4,89,190

AMT

RXT Easy R 1.0 – Rs 4,90,290

RXT Option Easy R 1.0 – Rs 4,97,990

Climber RXT Easy R 1.0 – Rs 5,11,490

Climber RXT Easy R 1.0 Option – Rs 5,19,190

Renault Triber

RXE – Rs 5,09,000

RXL – Rs 5,84,000

RXT – Rs 6,34,000

RXZ (15) – Rs 6,88,000