Maruti Suzuki commences exports of its S-Presso

January 24, 2020, 02:55 PM IST by Santosh Nair
35344 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki commences exports of its S-Presso

- The S-Presso was conceptualized and designed in India 

- This Maruti has a peppy motor and a commanding seating position which results in good road visibility

Maruti Suzuki commenced exports of its S-Presso to overseas markets. The consignments have left for global markets including parts of Asia, Latin America and some regions of Africa.

The S-Presso is now amongst India’s top-10 bestselling cars, and Maruti has sold over 35,000 units of S-Presso since its launch in September 2019 (domestic market). 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best-in-design, technology and safety to our customers, both locally and globally. S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets. With the S-Presso, we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets.”

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.35 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.07 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 4.34 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.17 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 4.29 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.14 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.14 Lakhs onwards

