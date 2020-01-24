Maruti Suzuki commences exports of its S-Presso

- The S-Presso was conceptualized and designed in India

- This Maruti has a peppy motor and a commanding seating position which results in good road visibility

Maruti Suzuki commenced exports of its S-Presso to overseas markets. The consignments have left for global markets including parts of Asia, Latin America and some regions of Africa.

The S-Presso is now amongst India’s top-10 bestselling cars, and Maruti has sold over 35,000 units of S-Presso since its launch in September 2019 (domestic market).

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best-in-design, technology and safety to our customers, both locally and globally. S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets. With the S-Presso, we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets.”