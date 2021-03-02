Hyundai records 26.4 per cent growth in sales in February 2021

- Exports increased by 14.6 per cent

- Cumulative sales grew by 26.4 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 61,800 units in February 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 51,600 units in the domestic market while 10,200 units were exported to the international markets.

The domestic sales escalated by 29 per cent this year as compared to 40,010 units in February 2020. The exports grew by 19 per cent from last year’s 8,900 units. The overall sales escalated by 26.4 per cent in the last month as against 48,910-units in the same period last year.

Last week, the new-gen Hyundai i20 was also crowned as the 2021 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY). Hyundai also revealed that the three-row SUV will be christened as the Alcazar and will be a global product for the brand making its debut in India. For more details on the upcoming SUV, click here.

Commenting on the February 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said, “Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sale of 61,800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments. Super Performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS, and India’s most awarded premium hatchback of 2021, the recently crowned Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) – the all-new i20, have once again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double-digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support & trust.”