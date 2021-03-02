CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai records 26.4 per cent growth in sales in February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    658 Views
    Hyundai records 26.4 per cent growth in sales in February 2021

    - Exports increased by 14.6 per cent 

    - Cumulative sales grew by 26.4 per cent

    Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 61,800 units in February 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 51,600 units in the domestic market while 10,200 units were exported to the international markets.

    The domestic sales escalated by 29 per cent this year as compared to 40,010 units in February 2020. The exports grew by 19 per cent from last year’s 8,900 units. The overall sales escalated by 26.4 per cent in the last month as against 48,910-units in the same period last year.

    Hyundai Aura Left Front Three Quarter

    Last week, the new-gen Hyundai i20 was also crowned as the 2021 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY). Hyundai also revealed that the three-row SUV will be christened as the Alcazar and will be a global product for the brand making its debut in India. For more details on the upcoming SUV, click here.

    Commenting on the February 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said, “Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sale of 61,800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments. Super Performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS, and India’s most awarded premium hatchback of 2021, the recently crowned Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) – the all-new i20, have once again showcased Hyundai Brand Supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double-digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support & trust.”  

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Verna
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Aura
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Cars India sells 9,324 units in February 2021
     Next 
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift deliveries commence

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai records 26.4 per cent growth in sales in February 2021