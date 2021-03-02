2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift deliveries commence

- Available in five trims

- Powered by 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine with 89bhp

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Swift last week at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, dealerships across the country have commenced with the deliveries of the new Swift. The new model is offered in five trims – Lxi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual tone.

The 2021 Swift gets a revised front fascia boasting a mesh-type single-piece grille with a horizontal chrome bar at the centre. The top-spec ZXi+ trim can be had with two-tone exterior shades - Pearl Arctic White and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Midnight Blue with Arctic White roof. Other exterior elements remain the same with LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, raised rear door handles, and a floating roof-type effect. To know more about the new Swift, click here.

On the inside, the top-spec ZXi+ trim now gets a coloured 4.2-inch information display, a cruise control, and an idle start/stop feature. The ORVMs are now key synchronised and can be auto-folded with the lock / unlock command. The Swift continues with a decent set of safety equipment such as dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, and driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder. However, does it still have an upper hand over its counterparts? Click here to find out.

Under the bonnet, the new K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine now dishes out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Maruti also claims a higher fuel efficiency of 23.76kmpl with the AMT unit and 23.20kmpl with the manual transmission. The company is also offering a range of accessories for the Swift, details of which can be read here.