    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift exterior accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    1,432 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift exterior accessories detailed

    Maruti Suzuki Swift with its catchy design and vibrant colours has always been a head-turner. The updated model takes the style quotient a notch higher with the chrome accents and two-tone colour theme. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of exterior accessories with which one can personalise their purchase. We have curated the list of it along with the prices below.

    Front View

    The exterior body can be highlighted with a wrap and graphic design on the hood and the roof in a contrast colour. To add to it, one can also choose front, side, and rear underbody spoiler which is offered in a total of eight colours. Chrome embellishment seems to be a favourite amongst the Indian buyers and every OEM offers a range of it. The case with the Swift is no different with chrome garnish available for the fog lamps, front bumper, grille, back door, and taillamps. The door visors, side body moulding, and ORVM covers help to enhance the sporty look of the hatch. For the lower-variants, customers can opt to have the wheel covers in Midnight Black or Fire Red colour. 

    Front View

    To match with the underbody skirting, the roof spoilers are also available in eight gloss shades. The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-

    Wave rap – Rs 9,990

    Carbon Red rap – Rs 9,990

    Red Disco rap – Rs 10,990

    Sprinter graphics – Rs 3,990

    Electric dash graphics – Rs 2,090

    Glider graphics – Rs 2,990

    Underbody spoiler kit (all colours) – Rs 15,990

    Door Visor – Rs 1,250

    Premium door visor – Rs 2,090

    Rear Upper Spoiler (all colours) – Rs 3,490

    Body side moulding – painted – Rs 2,290

    Body side moulding – coloured – Rs 2,790

    Fog lamp garnish – Rs 590

    Fog lamps – Rs 3,490

    Front grille garnish – black - Rs 1,990

    Front grille garnish – Fired Red - Rs 1,490

    Back door garnish – Rs 790

    Tail lap – black garnish – Rs 1,090

    Silver accent alloy wheel – Rs 25,160 (four units)

    Wheel cover – Black / Red – Rs 1,960

    ORVM cover – Carbon finish – Rs 2,390

    ORVM cover – Carbon finish (without indicator) – Rs 2,350

    ORVM cover – Piano Black finish – Rs 1,790

    ORVM cover – Piano Black finish (without indicator) – Rs 1,750

    Body cover – Normal – Rs 1,090

    Body cover – Tyvek – Rs 2,690

    Window frame kit – Rs 1,590

    Mudflap – front- Rs 150

    Mudflap – rear- Rs 250

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
