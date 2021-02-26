CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift arrives at dealerships

    Jay Shah

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift arrives at dealerships

    - Powered by a new 1.2-litre Next-Gen K-series petrol engine

    - Now available with dual-tone exterior shades

    Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 model gets a new K-Series engine with dual jet technology and increased power of 90bhp. It is available in a total of five trims – Lxi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and ZXi + dual-tone. The Arctic White, Fire Red, and Midnight Blue exterior colours are offered with a contrast shade roof on the top-spec model. To know more about it, click here.

    Right Side View

    The Swift wears a new face with a mesh-type front grille highlighted by a horizontal chrome stripe. The ZXi+ trims can be had with a two-tone exterior. Besides these changes, the Swift remains the same with projector headlights, LED DRLs, raised rear door handles, and 15-inch precision cut alloy wheels. 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin looks familiar with a black theme and silver accents on the dashboard. The instrument cluster gets a coloured 4.2-inch TFT display and a cruise control function. The auto-foldable ORVMs are key synchronised and thanks to the new engine, the Swift now gets equipped with an idle start-stop function. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD are offered as standard across all the variants. The AMT trims benefit more with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill assist control. 

    Under the hood, Swift’s proven 1.2-litre petrol engine gets a boost with the Dual Jet Dual VVT technology resulting in 90bhp and 113Nm of torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission. 

