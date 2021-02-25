CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched: Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    In an effort to keep the interest alive in Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling Swift hatchback, the company has launched the 2021 Swift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The hatchback is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the updated Maruti Suzuki Swift. 

    What’s good about it?

    The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift now produces an additional 7bhp over the outgoing model and also gets bigger-sized front and rear brakes for an enhanced driving experience. Except for the base variant, AGS option is available in all other variants. The top-spec ZXI+ variant is available in dual-colour option, such as - Pearl Artic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Artic White roof. Inside, it gets a 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display and a seven-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system that combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services. 

    What’s not so good?

    Visual upgrades are limited to cross mesh grille with bold chrome accent in the fascia. The sides and the rear have been retained from its predecessor. The Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Assist is standard only in the AGS variants. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The top-spec ZXI+ is a good option to buy and is also available in dual-tone colour options. Over the lower spec variants, the ZXI+ additionally offers precision cut alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, cruise control, and auto headlamps. 

    Specifications

    Petrol 

    1.2-litre Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm 

    Five-speed manual transmission and five-speed AMT option

    Did you know?

    The manual variant has an ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 23.20kmpl, while the AMT variant returns an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency figure of 23.76kmpl. The Swift hatchback has a boot capacity of 268-litre.

