Volkswagen Polo and Vento Turbo - Top four features

Volkswagen India has launched yet another special edition model of the Polo and Vento. This new Turbo Edition is being offered with the Comfort Line model for both the hatchback and sedan, but powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Other changes are cosmetic only and here are the top four highlights.

1. Turbo badge

To highlight that this powerful edition comes powered by the brand's 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI mill that produces 109bhp and 175 Nm of torque; Volkswagen has got a special 'Turbo' badge on the front fender. Do note, in this edition, the engine is offered with only a six-speed manual transmission and no automatic trim.

2. Striking new alloys

Instead of the usual set of alloys, these editions ride on a new set with a different pattern. While the Polo Turbo gets 15-inch 'RAZOR' alloy wheels, the Vento Turbo sports 15-inch ‘LINAS’ diamond-cut alloys.

3. Black ORVMs and spoiler

Also, a standard part of this package are black ORVMs and a black spoiler as well. This treatment gives the cars a sporty touch along with the other striking enhancements.

4. Special seat covers

Even inside the cabin, both cars are equipped with a new set of seat covers that differentiate these special editions from their regular version. These also sport a special badging highlighting the exclusivity of the Turbo edition.