New Tata Safari deliveries begin

- The Tata Safari was launched in India on 22 February, 2021

- The first unit of the model was delivered in Chandigarh

Tata Motors delivered the first all-new Tata Safari in Punjab to Parmish Verma. The actor took the delivery of the model from RSA Motors, an authorised dealership in Chandigarh. The unit in question is a top-end XZA+ variant, finished in a shade of Daytona Grey.

The new Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the 2021 Safari and you can read our review here.

The Tata Safari is available in three colours and six variants, details of which are available here. The model comes equipped with a range of features such as a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille with the signature tri-arrow design, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iRA connected car technology, electronic parking brake, cruise control, ambient lighting, boss mode, automatic climate control, six airbags, roll over mitigation, and corner stability control.

Commenting on the delivery, Himanshu Bassi, Regional Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are excited to deliver Punjab’s first Safari to Parmish Verma soon after its commercial launch. Verma is known for his contemporary singing and style, and what better than the all-new Safari which in its new avatar offers the best in segment design and driving dynamics to its customers; making it the perfect companion for those who live by their own rules. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity, and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. We are delighted by the customer response across the country and are thrilled by the love our new product is receiving. We are positive that the Safari will carry forward the legacy set by its predecessor as it continues to attract the modern-day customer.”