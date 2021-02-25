CarWale
    Tata Safari accessories list detailed

    Jay Shah

    - Four accessory packs available

    - Can be availed at all dealerships across the country

    Tata Motors launched the three-row Safari earlier this week. The bookings for the SUV have also commenced for an amount of Rs 30,000. It is offered in six trims, three exterior colours, and an exclusive Adventure Persona edition, details of which can be read here. Now, if you are planning on buying Tata’s flagship car, the Indian carmaker has listed a host of accessories that can be availed in the form of four packs – Accomplished, Accomplished Pro, Adventure, and Adventure Pro.

    Front Seat Headrest-Mounted Display

    The Accomplished pack offers exterior add-ons such as dummy exhaust chrome, chrome inserts on the tailgate and rear bumper, mudflaps, bonnet mascot, and puddle lamps with the ‘T’ logo. On the inside, one gets an air purifier, scuff plates, sun shades, carpets, and neck rest / cushions with memory foam. The Accomplished Pro gets an extra set of goodies such as a wireless charger, underbody light, sidestep, front parking sensors, and rear-seat entertainment. 

    Side Cladding

    The Adventure pack comprises side steps, front sensors, bonnet scoop, 3D moulded mats, an air purifier, a back seat organiser, and a dashcam. The Adventure pro pack can be availed for the enthusiasts and offers a wheel step, cycle carrier, roof rack, jerry cans, and luggage bags for those family outings.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    It is to be noted that all the above-listed accessories mentioned in these packs are available individually as well.

