Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition: Now in pictures

Tata Motors launched the new Safari seven-seat SUV in India today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also unveiled a new Adventure Persona edition of the model.

The new Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition gets a range of visual updates and feature additions to make it stand out from the regular models. What all does the model get? Let us find out in the images below.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition is painted in an exclusive shade of Tropical Mist. The company said that the colour has been inspired by the misty green of the tropical trees.

The new Safari Adventure Persona edition gets the signature Piano Black finish on various elements such as the grille, Safari mascot on the bonnet, roof rail inserts, and outer door handles.

The model also features 18-inch Charcoal Grey machined alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition gets an Earthy Brown theme.

Also on offer are various elements that receive a dark chrome finish such as the air vents, knobs, switches, instrument cluster, and inner door handles.

The Piano Black theme is carried over to the interior too, visible on parts such as the steering wheel, grab handles, and the floor console frame.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition is available in two variants that include XZ+ MT and XZA+ AT, in six-seat and seven-seat configurations. These variants are priced at Rs 20.20 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The regular Safari is offered in six variants, and you can read all about it here.

The new Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the SUV and to read our detailed review, click here.