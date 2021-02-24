2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched: All you need to know

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2021 Swift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh. The updated model is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and the ZXI+. The automatic option is available from the VXI variant onwards. The dual tone-option is limited to the top-spec ZXI+ variant. Read below to learn more about the newly launched 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

What’s new?

To distinguish it from the outgoing model, the 2021 Swift gets a new sporty cross mesh with a bold chrome accent. The side and the rear profiles remain unchanged. The new dual-tone colour options include – pearl artic white with pearl midnight black roof, solid fire red with pearl midnight black roof, and pearl metallic midnight blue with pearl artic white roof.

As for the interior, the updated Swift gets premium silver interior ornamentation. The vehicle now features a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display. Additionally, the 2021 Swift also offers a seven-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system that combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to offer a delightful experience.

Performance

The 2021 Swift is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The updated 1.2-litre engine now produces 89bhp (7bhp more than the outgoing model) at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque. The updated engine claims to deliver an improved fuel efficiency of 23.20kmpl in manual transmission and 23.76kmpl with the AGS transmission option.

Safety

The new Swift also comes equipped with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, and reverse parking sensors with a rear view camera. The AGS variants also offer Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold.