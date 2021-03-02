CarWale
    Honda Cars India sells 9,324 units in February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - HCIL recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 28.3 per cent

    - The company recently began exports of the new City to left-hand-drive markets

    Honda Cars India (HCIL) has registered a domestic sale of 9,324 units in February 2021. The Japanese automobile brand recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 28.3 per cent, as it sold 7,269 units in the corresponding month last year. 

    Honda also exported 987 units in last month, as against 64 units sold during the same period last year. The carmaker recently began exporting the all-new City from India to left-hand-drive markets, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The market demand continues to be good which is reflected in our positive growth in February sales. However, the shortage of semi-conductor related parts impacted us on the supply front last month, which limited our production volume and dispatches for certain models. In the coming months, we will continue to make production adjustments in order to reduce its impact on our waiting customers. As for the industry, we are optimistic about the future as the demand for automobiles remains on the rise and has brought in the much-needed stability and positivity.”

