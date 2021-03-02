Lamborghini Urus surpasses 100 units delivery milestone in India

- The Lamborghini Urus was launched in India back in 2018

- The model is powered by a 650bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Lamborghini has reached an important milestone with the Urus as the Italian marquee delivered the 100th unit of the SUV in India. Since the delivery of the first Urus in India in September 2018, the Urus has contributed significantly to the brand’s growth in India. The Lamborghini Urus achieved the production milestone of 10,000 units in July last year, details of which are available here.

Propelling the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 305kmph. The company is also working on a facelift of the model, and you can read all about it here.

Commenting on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “The Urus has created a unique position for itself in the super-luxury car segment in India, not just by creating a completely new category but, more importantly, growing the entire segment. In India, Urus has proven to be a game-changer for Lamborghini and currently contributes to over 50 percent of the brand volumes in India. While it offers the versatility of an SUV, it offers the driving dynamics and emotions of a super sports car. It has also, remarkably, helped penetrate into the tier 1 and 2 cities, gaining significant popularity among our group of clients.”