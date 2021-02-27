CarWale
    Hyundai i20 wins 2021 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award

    Jay Shah

    - Land Rover Defender bags Premium Car of the Year title

    - Tata Nexon EV is the Green Car of the Year

    The results are out for the most esteemed car awards in the country – the Indian Car of the Year 2021. Amongst the nine strong contenders, Hyundai’s latest offering, the new-generation i20 won the title award for this year. In the premium car segment, it was the Land Rover Defender that was crowned as the premium car of the year. In a first, the Tata Nexon EV took home the Green Car of the Year. 

    The voting process involves each jury member carrying 25 points. These points are to be utilised on voting at least five shortlisted vehicles with one clear winner for every jury. This 16th year of the event also witnessed voting of the jury being recorded digitally for the first time. 

    Coming to the Green Car category, the Nexon EV emerged victorious with 106 points closely followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (99 points), and the MG ZS EV (93 points) taking the second and third position at the podium. The Nexon EV has won several accolades to its name and to know more about the home-built EV, click here.

    The premium car category was crowned by the Land Rover Defender dominating with 108 points. The Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW 2 Series took the remaining spots with 77 points and 61 points, respectively. To know more about the Land Rover Defender, click here.

    The most prestigious ICOTY title award was laurelled to the third-generation Hyundai i20 (104 points) which was launched a few months back. The Kia Sonet and the Mahindra Thar stood second and third with 91 points and 78 points, individually. The i20 is offered with a choice of three engines, details of which can be read here.

