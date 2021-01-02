Hyundai records 24.8 per cent growth in sales in December 2020

- Hyundai achieved highest-ever single month production in December 2020

- The company also attained the highest sales figures for the previous month

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has registered a cumulative sale of 66.750 units in the month of December 2020. Out of the total figures, the company sold 47,400 units in the domestic market while 19,350 units were exported for the international markets.

On a yearly scale, the domestic sales witnessed a jump of 24.89 per cent over the same period last year. The exports too rose by an impressive 58.84 per cent Y-o-Y. The last month of the year also marked the highest-ever single month production for the car manufacturer with 71,178 units produced only in December 2020. With the end of the calendar year, the cumulative CY sales stood at 5,22,542 units divided into 4,23,642 units of domestic sales and 98,900 units for the global market.

Hyundai also claimed that in 2020, the brand has emerged as one of the most preferred SUV brand in the country with the new Creta and the Venue topping the sales charts in their respective segments.

Commenting on the CY 2020 performance, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival. Right from the introduction of innovative initiatives such as Click-to-Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership to the launch of AURA, All-New CRETA, Spirited New VERNA, the New TUCSON and the all-new i20 coupled with multiple powertrain options, we have redefined experiences to give customers superior products & services in every segment. This clearly reflected in our domestic sales that achieved new horizons, with Hyundai managing to increase market share for the second year in succession.'