Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai today launched the Grand i10 Nios Turbo in India, priced at Rs 7.68 lakhs (ex-showroom India). The car is available in two variants - Sportz and Sportz Dual-tone. The Grand i10 Nios Turbo is the only hot hatch in its segment, as the popular Polo GT TSI is from a segment above and is priced significantly higher. So, here's a quick low-down on why you should consider buying the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo.

What's good about it?

The biggest change is the introduction of the 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that makes 99bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The three-cylinder motor is rev-happy and offers punchy performance on the Hyundai Aura. It should make the Nios Turbo a hoot-to-drive hot-hatch. What also works the Grand i10 Nios Turbo's favour is that the Sportz trim gets almost all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a compact performance hatchback.

What's not so good?

The Nios Turbo is only available in the Sportz trim. So, buyers considering a fully-loaded hot hatch will have to look elsewhere. Compared to the regular Asta trim, the Sportz looses out on features like push-button start/stop, rear wiper and a remote boot-lid opener. What's more, the infotainment system doesn't get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and the motor isn't offered with the Venue’s sleek-shifting seven-speed DCT.

Best variant to buy?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is available only in the Sportz trim but does get a separate dual-tone variant as well, although, the feature-set is similar. We would suggest the Sportz Dual-tone variant, priced at Rs 7.73 lakhs (ex-showroom), as it gets a contrast black roof and wing mirrors, which add a sporty appeal to the car. In this trim, you get features like touchscreen display, reverse parking camera, climate control system, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and much more.

Specifications

Petrol

1.0-litre three-cylinder, TGDi BS-VI motor with 99bhp @ 6000rpm and 172Nm @ 4000rpm.

Five-speed manual

Did you know?

In the Irish language, Nios means 'more'. And according to Hyundai, it depicts more value, more features, more space and more excitement.