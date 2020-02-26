Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo launched in India at Rs 7.68 lakhs; available in dual colour option

February 26, 2020, 01:53 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
175 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo launched in India at Rs 7.68 lakhs; available in dual colour option

- Grand i10 Nios Turbo available in Sportz and Sportz (dual tone)

- Powered by a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that generates 99bhp/172Nm

Hyundai India has officially launched the Grand i10 Nios Turbo in India in two variants – Sportz at Rs 7, 68, 050 and Sportz (Dual Tone) at Rs 7,73,350. The higher performing variant of the Grand i10 Nios is powered by BS6 compliant 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine that produces 99bhp and 172Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Grille

The Grand i10 Nios Turbo gets similar feature list as the standard 1.2-litre Sportz variant, which includes – rear-view camera, projector fog lamps, roof rails, rear defogger, shark fin antennae, ORVM with turn indicators, electric folding ORVMs and blacked out B-pillar and window-line. As for the interior, the hatchback gets eight-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, automatic climate control, 5.3-inch digital speedometer with MID, leather wrapped steering wheel and more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards

