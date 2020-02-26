Jeep Compass BS6 petrol variant prices start at Rs 16.49 lakhs

- Jeep Compass petrol Sport trim discontinued

- Entire Compass line-up is now BS6-compliant

Jeep India has revealed the prices for the BS6-compliant Compass petrol variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is now available in six trims, as the base sport trim has been discontinued.

The BS6-compliant Jeep Compass is offered in six trims including Sport Plus, Longitude, Limited AT, Limited (O) AT, Limited (O) AT Black Pack and Limited Plus. The model is powered by a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine producing 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Last month, Jeep India launched the BS6-compliant diesel variants of the Compass. The diesel variants were also introduced with an automatic transmission, details of which are available here. The diesel variants are powered by a 2.0-litre motor producing 173bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Following are the trim-wise prices for the BS6-compliant Jeep Compass petrol (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Compass Sport Plus: Rs 16.49 lakhs

Compass Longitude: Rs 19.69 lakhs

Compass Limited AT: Rs 19.96 lakhs

Compass Limited (O) AT: Rs 20.55 lakhs

Compass Limited (O) AT Black Pack: Rs 20.70 lakhs

Compass Limited Plus: Rs 21.92 lakhs