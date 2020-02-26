Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Hyundai Creta variant details leaked ahead of launch next month

New-gen Hyundai Creta variant details leaked ahead of launch next month

February 26, 2020, 03:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5280 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Hyundai Creta variant details leaked ahead of launch next month

- Second-gen Hyundai Creta to be offered in five variants

- The model could be available in 10 colours

Ahead of its launch that will take place on 17 March, the variant details of the second-gen Hyundai Creta have been leaked on the web. The model, which made its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, will be offered in five variants.

According to the leaked image, the next generation Hyundai Creta will be offered with three engine options including the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on the former two options while the latter will be paired exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-petrol and diesel engines will also be available with a CVT unit (also known as IVT in Hyundai speak) and a torque converter unit respectively.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

The new-gen Hyundai Creta, as seen in the image above, would be offered in five trims including E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The report also suggest that the model could arrive with eight single-tone colours and two dual-tone colours. These colour options might include Mulbery Red, Galaxy Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Lava Orange while the dual-tone range includes Polar White with black roof and Lava Orange with black roof.

The second generation Hyundai Creta is based on the ix25 sold in the Chinese market and features all LED lighting, split headlamp and tail-light design, new 17-inch alloy wheels and side sill garnish. Inside, the model is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument console and BlueLink connectivity.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • New Creta
  • Hyundai New Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

128 Likes
32013 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1959 Likes
377962 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in