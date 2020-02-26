New-gen Hyundai Creta variant details leaked ahead of launch next month

- Second-gen Hyundai Creta to be offered in five variants

- The model could be available in 10 colours

Ahead of its launch that will take place on 17 March, the variant details of the second-gen Hyundai Creta have been leaked on the web. The model, which made its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, will be offered in five variants.

According to the leaked image, the next generation Hyundai Creta will be offered with three engine options including the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on the former two options while the latter will be paired exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-petrol and diesel engines will also be available with a CVT unit (also known as IVT in Hyundai speak) and a torque converter unit respectively.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta, as seen in the image above, would be offered in five trims including E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The report also suggest that the model could arrive with eight single-tone colours and two dual-tone colours. These colour options might include Mulbery Red, Galaxy Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Lava Orange while the dual-tone range includes Polar White with black roof and Lava Orange with black roof.

The second generation Hyundai Creta is based on the ix25 sold in the Chinese market and features all LED lighting, split headlamp and tail-light design, new 17-inch alloy wheels and side sill garnish. Inside, the model is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument console and BlueLink connectivity.

