- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon likely to be launched in March

- FCA plans to introduce two-three more Jeep models in India from 2021

FCA India gained a strong foothold in India with the launch of the Jeep Compass. This time around, media reports reveal that the company is planning on introducing the Wrangler Rubicon in India in March 2020. Additionally, as stated to the media, the group is also planning on introducing two-three more Jeep models for India from 2021 at the Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra.

FCA had introduced its first locally made Jeep Compass in July 2017 and since then the company has sold over 50,000 units of the Compass SUV in India. Additionally, the company has exported over 17,000 units to right-hand markets including Britain, Japan and Australia. The company is yet to reveal more details about those two-three new models which will be assembled in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Flynn FCA India President and Managing Director issued a statement to PTI saying, “With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.”