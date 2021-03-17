CarWale
    Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs 53.90 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,711 Views
    - The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine 

    - Bookings for the model commenced last month

    Jeep has launched the locally-assembled Wrangler in the country with a price tag of Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the model, which was originally introduced as a CBU product in 2019, began last month.

    Visual highlights of the locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler include the signature seven-slat grille design, circular LED headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators and LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, a spare wheel mounted on the tail-gate, and LED tail lights. The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is available in 5 colours including Bright White, Sting Grey, Granite Crystal, Black, and Firecracker Red.

    Inside, the new locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command system, an Alpine music system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a seven-inch MID. The model is offered in two variants that include Unlimited and Rubicon.

    Powering the new Jeep Wrangler is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed transmission, and power is sent to the wheels via an AWD system.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler (ex-showroom):

    2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: Rs 53.90 lakh

    2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Rs 57.90 lakh

