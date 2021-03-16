New Bentley Bentayga - Now in Pictures

Bentley has introduced the 2021 Bentayga SUV in India at Rs 4.1 crore. This luxury SUV marks the next step in the carmaker's journey in taking the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. It's said, the Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements, and encapsulates the desire to innovate and celebrate the brand's heritage. Here's its picture gallery.

While it retains Bentley’s design DNA, updates include a more upright grille, tweaked bumper, and LED matrix headlamp technology including the signature design inspired by cut crystal glassware.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, that pumps out 542bhp and a humongous 770Nm of torque, it’s capable of sprinting 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds!

It remains to be one of the most luxurious, yet fastest SUVs in the world. It was first introduced in 2016 and over 20,000 units were hand-built.

This latest iteration is the first model to be launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy. Customers can contact the sales team in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for bookings.