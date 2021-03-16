CarWale
    New Bentley Bentayga - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    617 Views
    New Bentley Bentayga - Now in Pictures

    Bentley has introduced the 2021 Bentayga SUV in India at Rs 4.1 crore. This luxury SUV marks the next step in the carmaker's journey in taking the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. It's said, the Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements, and encapsulates the desire to innovate and celebrate the brand's heritage. Here's its picture gallery.

    Bentley Bentayga Grille

    While it retains Bentley’s design DNA, updates include a more upright grille, tweaked bumper, and LED matrix headlamp technology including the signature design inspired by cut crystal glassware.

    Rear View

    Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, that pumps out 542bhp and a humongous 770Nm of torque, it’s capable of sprinting 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds!

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It remains to be one of the most luxurious, yet fastest SUVs in the world. It was first introduced in 2016 and over 20,000 units were hand-built. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    This latest iteration is the first model to be launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy. Customers can contact the sales team in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for bookings.

    Bentley Bentayga Left Rear Three Quarter
    Bentley Bentayga Image
    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Bentley
    • Bentayga
    • Bentley Bentayga
    Bentley Bentayga Gallery

    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    ₹ 4.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thMAR
    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    ₹ 4.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thMAR
