CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    739 Views
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched: Now in Pictures

    Mercedes-Benz appears to be on sedan offensive this year with the E-Class introduced yesterday and the A-Class Limousine to be launched in the coming week. The 2021 E-Class is a step ahead in terms of luxury, comfort, design, and technology when compared to the earlier version. Let us have a detailed look at the luxury sedan through a picture gallery.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Bumper

    The new E-Class measures over five metre in length and gets a new design for the LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-shaped DRLs. The two-point LEDs inside the light cluster lend a unique recognition to the elongated luxury sedan. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The sleek split LED taillamps, redesigned boot lid, as well with reworked bumpers lend the E-Class a fresh look. The E350d AMG Line gets additional sporty side skirts and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dashboard

    On the inside, the centre stage is taken by the dual 12.3-inch screens. The aircon vents are positioned below the display screen while the 64 colour ambient lighting flows across the dashboard to the door pads making its way to the rear row. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sunroof/Moonroof

    The highlights of the cabin are in the form of a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger at the front and rear, and Burmester stereo system. 

    Second Row Seats

    The top-spec E350d AMG Line gets all the bells and whistles with an exclusive Tropez Blue interior upholstery, a 360-degree camera, air body control suspension, front seats with memory function, and a detachable touchpad placed on the rear armrest. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Parking Brake/Emergency Brake

    The E-Class has expanded the list of connected car tech which now includes geo-fencing, vehicle finder, windows/sunroof open/close, vehicle monitoring, and emergency call system through the Mercedes Me mobile application. 

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Engine Shot

    Under the hood, there are three engine options – 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine and a more powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel motor. The 2.0-litre petrol generates 194bhp and 320Nm torque while the diesel makes 192bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre diesel on the E350d guise develops a healthy 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is common for all powertrains.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 63.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • Mercedes Benz E Class
    • E Class
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser recalled; 9,498 units affected
     Next 
    Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs 53.90 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 53.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    ₹ 63.60 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thMAR
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 75.37 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 79.81 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 73.50 Lakh
    Pune₹ 75.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 76.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 70.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 76.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 70.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 71.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched: Now in Pictures