Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched: Now in Pictures

Mercedes-Benz appears to be on sedan offensive this year with the E-Class introduced yesterday and the A-Class Limousine to be launched in the coming week. The 2021 E-Class is a step ahead in terms of luxury, comfort, design, and technology when compared to the earlier version. Let us have a detailed look at the luxury sedan through a picture gallery.

The new E-Class measures over five metre in length and gets a new design for the LED headlamps with integrated eyebrow-shaped DRLs. The two-point LEDs inside the light cluster lend a unique recognition to the elongated luxury sedan.

The sleek split LED taillamps, redesigned boot lid, as well with reworked bumpers lend the E-Class a fresh look. The E350d AMG Line gets additional sporty side skirts and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels.

On the inside, the centre stage is taken by the dual 12.3-inch screens. The aircon vents are positioned below the display screen while the 64 colour ambient lighting flows across the dashboard to the door pads making its way to the rear row.

The highlights of the cabin are in the form of a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger at the front and rear, and Burmester stereo system.

The top-spec E350d AMG Line gets all the bells and whistles with an exclusive Tropez Blue interior upholstery, a 360-degree camera, air body control suspension, front seats with memory function, and a detachable touchpad placed on the rear armrest.

The E-Class has expanded the list of connected car tech which now includes geo-fencing, vehicle finder, windows/sunroof open/close, vehicle monitoring, and emergency call system through the Mercedes Me mobile application.

Under the hood, there are three engine options – 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine and a more powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel motor. The 2.0-litre petrol generates 194bhp and 320Nm torque while the diesel makes 192bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre diesel on the E350d guise develops a healthy 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is common for all powertrains.