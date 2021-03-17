CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser recalled; 9,498 units affected

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Toyota Urban Cruiser recalled due to an issue with the driver-side airbag module assembly

    - Units manufactured between 28 July, 2020 and 11 February, 2021 are affected

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a voluntary recall for the Urban Cruiser sub-four metre SUV. This affects 9,498 units of the model manufactured between 28 July, 2020 and 11 February, 2021.

    According to Toyota India, the recall has been undertaken due to a possible issue with the driver-side airbag module assembly. Customers of the affected vehicles will be contacted by the respective dealerships for inspection and the part will be replaced free of cost. All variants of the sub-four metre SUV are equipped with dual airbags as standard.

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. To read our review of the Urban Cruiser, click here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser
    ₹ 8.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
