    Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India tomorrow

    - 2021 Jeep Wrangler will be offered in two variants

    - The model is likely to be powered by the same 268bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Jeep India is all set to launch the locally assembled Wrangler SUV in the country tomorrow. The company began accepting pre-bookings for the model last month, which is also when the production of the Wrangler commenced in India.

    Originally launched in India as a CBU product back in 2019, the Jeep Wrangler is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

    Dashboard

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler include circular LED headlamps, the signature seven-slat grille, fender-mounted turn indicators, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and a spare wheel mounted on the tail-gate. The model is also equipped with a removable roof and doors.

    Inside, the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler will receive features in the form of an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command, seven-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and an Alpine music system. The model will be available in two variants such as Unlimited and Rubicon, and you can read more about them here.

    • Home
    • News
    • Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India tomorrow