Locally assembled Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India tomorrow

Jeep India is all set to launch the locally assembled Wrangler SUV in the country tomorrow. The company began accepting pre-bookings for the model last month, which is also when the production of the Wrangler commenced in India.

Originally launched in India as a CBU product back in 2019, the Jeep Wrangler is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler include circular LED headlamps, the signature seven-slat grille, fender-mounted turn indicators, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and a spare wheel mounted on the tail-gate. The model is also equipped with a removable roof and doors.

Inside, the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler will receive features in the form of an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command, seven-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and an Alpine music system. The model will be available in two variants such as Unlimited and Rubicon, and you can read more about them here.