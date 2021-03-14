Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 15 to 20 March

Upcoming Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Swift – First Drive Review – 15 March

Last month, without much buzz, Maruti Suzuki discreetly introduced the 2021 Swift. Visually, it gets a new face, dual-tone exterior paint, a handful of new features, and a brand new engine with idle start/stop technology. We have driven the updated Swift and our first-drive review will go live tomorrow. Until then, watch our video below where we highlight the key differences the new Swift gets over the older model.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 – First Drive Review – 16 March

The XL6 is the flagship model of Maruti Suzuki and is priced at approximately Rs 2 lakh premium over the Ertiga when we compare the ex-showroom prices of the base variants. For the extra money, it offers captain seats for the second row, dual-tone exterior, leather seats, roof rails, and LED lighting. We drive the XL6 with the four-speed torque converter gearbox and do read our review on 16 March.

Renault Kiger – Pros and Cons – 17 March

When it comes to pricing, Renault Kiger has followed the footsteps of its DNA cousin, the Nissan Magnite. Underpinned by the same platform, both models have their distinct design and styling. However, looking at a bigger picture, does the Kiger have enough to go up against the segment giants like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Tune in to CarWale on 17 March to read our curated list of the pros and cons of the Kiger.

Upcoming Videos

Tata Nexon EV Real-World Review – 16 March

Tata Nexon is currently the most affordable EV one can buy in the country. Recently crowned as the Green Car of the Year by ICOTY, the Nexon EV has cemented its position in the growing EV segment. However, with limited charging stations and a claimed range of 312km, does it make sense to make an EV your daily drive car? We answer it in our real-world review of the Nexon EV slated to go live on your YouTube channel on 16 March.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 AT Detailed Review – 18 March

Which of the siblings is a value proposition? The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or the XL6? Should one pay the premium price the XL6 demands over its conventional brother? We answer the question in our detailed review of the XL6 on 18 March.

Volkswagen Polo – All you Need to Know – 20 March

The Polo has been around for over a decade now. However, overlooking its ageing exterior design, the hatchback from the German car manufacturer has undergone a heart transplant and the new 1.0-litre TSI engine now pumps out an impressive 109bhp. It is also offered in a more charming GT version, details of which can be read here. This week we will give you insights into all you need to know about the senior member of the hatchback segment.