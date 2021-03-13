New car launches in India next week

The year 2021 has brought in a fresh ray of hope for car manufacturers in the country. We have witnessed a slew of new car launches across segments in the last two months. Going forward, the month of March draws limelight towards the luxury car segment with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, and Jaguar planning to introduce fresh products for the Indian market. Read below to learn more about two new product launches in India next week.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep will launch the 2021 Wrangler in India on 15 March. This is the second Jeep SUV to be rolled off the domestic production line and will be offered in two variants – Unlimited and Rubicon. The Wrangler Unlimited variant will feature the signature seven-slat front grille which is complemented by the circular LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV will ride on 18-inch wheels and the rear is highlighted by vertically placed LED tail lamps. As for the interior, the Unlimited variant will get an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command and navigation, dual-zone climate control, seven-inch multi-information display, keyless entry and more.

The Wrangler Rubicon has a strong inclination towards its off-road character. The variant will offer a 4x4 system with locking differentials, 17-inch mud-terrain tyres, off-road suspension set-up, and more. This variant is expected to cost a couple of lakh more than the Unlimited variant.

Mechanically, both the variants will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz will launch the E-Class facelift in India on 16 March. The updated E-Class is a part of the product offensive plan of launching 15 new products in India in 2021. The vehicle will get tweaked headlamps which are complemented with redesigned chrome grille and bumper design. The side profile will not get major design upgrades and changes will be limited to a new alloy wheel design for freshness. The rear section is expected to get sleek taillamps that might be borrowed from the recently unveiled C-Class. As for the interior, along with a premium upholstery, the updated E-Class will get the 2021 MMC technology and MBUX infotainment system with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ feature.

Under the hood, the E-Class facelift is expected to be offered in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The E 200 will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol unit that produces 194bhp, while the E 220d will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 191bhp. The second diesel engine option will be a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit in the E 350d.

What’s coming the week after?

Moving to the fourth week in March, we have two new models, namely – Jaguar I-Pace on 23 March and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine on 25 March.

Jaguar India had already commenced the bookings for the five-seat performance electric SUV in November 2020. The vehicle will be available in 12 colour options - Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, Aruba, Fuji White, Caldera Red, and Santorini Black across three trims – S, SE, and HSE.

Mercedes-Benz has also commenced bookings for the 2021 A-Class Limousine in India. The vehicle will be available in six colour options, such as Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, and Cosmos Black. The upcoming A-Class Limousine will be available in three variants, A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG.