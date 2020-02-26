Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Polestar Precept Concept revealed as a sleek futuristic sedan

Polestar Precept Concept revealed as a sleek futuristic sedan

February 26, 2020, 04:07 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
972 Views
Be the first to comment
Polestar Precept Concept revealed as a sleek futuristic sedan

- The electric four-door concept portrays Polestar’s new design direction

- Will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2020

Polestar, the new-found Swedish carmaker and an arm of Volvo, has debuted a futuristic concept for the Geneva Motor Show. Called the Precept, the four-door sedan previews the future design direction from the brand along with many future-focused technologies like sustainable interior materials and a next-gen digital user interface.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

Moving away from Volvo inspired design of the Polestar 1, the Precept adopts a sleeker, more minimalistic styling. The split headlamps seem to have been removed from the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlamp cluster seen on new Volvos. Whereas, the muscular creases add a lot of character to the rather sleek-looking sedan. Being electric, there’s no prominent grille upfront, but the air-intake on the lower bumper looks sporty nonetheless. The absence of wheel gap combined with gorgeous alloy wheels further amplify the sportiness.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

At the back, the minimalistic philosophy continues with large LED tail lamps running across the sharp tailgate. Moreover, the carved out diffuser hints at a flat underbody allowing for an improved drag coefficient of the EV. The side-mirrors are replaced by a camera. The NFS-like scoop on the glass roof has LIDAR sensors in them making the Precept autonomous ready. The battery pack is mounted under the floor and the wheelbase is said to be at 3.1 metres.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

On the inside, the Precept uses sustainable flax-based composites for its panels and seatbacks. It saves up to 50 per cent of weight and reduces plastic usage of up to 80 per cent over conventional materials. Meanwhile, the seat upholstery is 3D-knitted from recycled pet bottles; bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl, and the carpets are made from reclaimed fishing nets.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

For the infotainment system, Polestar has employed Android-based 15-inch vertical screen mounted on the dash. It is joined by an all-digital 12.5-inch instrument cluster. They both are linked by an illuminated crease running across the dashboard. This crease – or ‘blade’ as the carmaker calls it – runs all around the cabin. Even the four seats are specially carved out and offer a very futuristic appeal. Moreover, there’s a unique Polestar emblem which floats holographically inside a solid piece of Swedish crystal between the rear seat headrests.

Volvo New S60 Exterior

Being a design study, no powertrain details of the Percept are available at the moment apart from the fact that it is a pure electric vehicle. Although it is not concrete at the moment, we should see a potential Tesla Model S rival to spawn from the Percept Concept in the coming years.

Volvo New S60 Exterior
  • Volvo
  • Geneva Motor Show
  • Polestar
  • New S60
  • Volvo New S60
  • Polestar Precept
  • Precept Concept
  • Polestar Precept Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
