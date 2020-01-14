Jeep Compass diesel automatic launched in India; prices start at Rs 21.96 lakhs

- The Compass diesel automatic is available in Longitude and Limited Plus trims

- Both the trims feature cruise control as standard

Jeep India has launched the diesel automatic variants of the Jeep Compass, with prices starting at Rs 21.96 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The model is available in two trims including Longitude and Limited Plus.

Powering the Jeep Compass diesel automatic trims is the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which has been updated to comply with the BS6 norms. The model produces a power output of 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is now paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer will be the all-wheel-drive system. The Jeep Compass 4x4 Longitude diesel automatic and Limited Plus diesel automatic trims are priced at Rs 21.96 lakhs and Rs 24.99 lakhs respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

The Jeep Compass Longitude diesel automatic trim comes equipped with cruise control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and dynamic guidelines, dual-zone climate control and push button start. Also on offer is the SelecTerrain AWD system with four modes including Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.

Feature highlights of the Jeep Compass Limited Plus diesel automatic trim include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather interiors, eight-way powered seat for the driver, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and six airbags.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away. Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer which we believe will increase our share in the segment. This roll out has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline.”