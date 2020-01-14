Please Tell Us Your City

Audi Q8 to be launched in India tomorrow

January 14, 2020, 12:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14378 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi Q8 to be launched in India tomorrow

- Audi Q8 will be sold as a CBU product

- The model will be launched in India with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor

Audi will launch the Q8 SUV in India tomorrow. Set to be the flagship model from the brand, the Audi Q8 will arrive in the country via the CBU route and is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crores (ex-showroom).

Based on the company’s MLB Evo platform, the new Audi Q8 will be offered with a single powertrain option which is 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel drive system. 

The Audi Q8 recently scored a five star rating in the Euro-NCAP crash test, details of which are available here. In India, rivals to the Q8 will include the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

