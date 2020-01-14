Isuzu offers free extended warranty on limited BS4 MU-X stock

- Three years free extended warranty on the powertrain is in addition to the five-year comprehensive warranty and free periodic maintenance

- The car maker expects to raise the ‘value proposition’ for its customers with this unbeatable warranty offer

In a bid to reinforce confidence in the reliability, durability and tough build quality of Isuzu vehicles, the company is now offering a free three-year extended warranty on the BS4 stock of select MU-X SUVs.

Isuzu expects this benefit to rope in extra numbers for certain BS4 models of the MU-X. This extended warranty of three years/50,000km on the MU-X powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a ‘Five years comprehensive warranty and five years free periodic maintenance’, for 1,50,000km. It includes certain parts, lubricants and related labour costs that come under the ‘5ecure’ package.

Launched in October 2018, the MU-X is a worthy contender in its segment thanks to its dominating road presence, spacious cabin and overall performance.