Isuzu offers free extended warranty on limited BS4 MU-X stock

January 14, 2020, 04:43 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Isuzu offers free extended warranty on limited BS4 MU-X stock

- Three years free extended warranty on the powertrain is in addition to the five-year comprehensive warranty and free periodic maintenance

- The car maker expects to raise the ‘value proposition’ for its customers with this unbeatable warranty offer

In a bid to reinforce confidence in the reliability, durability and tough build quality of Isuzu vehicles, the company is now offering a free three-year extended warranty on the BS4 stock of select MU-X SUVs.

Isuzu expects this benefit to rope in extra numbers for certain BS4 models of the MU-X. This extended warranty of three years/50,000km on the MU-X powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a ‘Five years comprehensive warranty and five years free periodic maintenance’, for 1,50,000km. It includes certain parts, lubricants and related labour costs that come under the ‘5ecure’ package. 

Isuzu MU-X Exterior

Launched in October 2018, the MU-X is a worthy contender in its segment thanks to its dominating road presence, spacious cabin and overall performance.

  • isuzu
  • MU-X
  • Isuzu MU-X
