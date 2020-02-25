Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Isuzu opens a new dealership in Mehsana

Isuzu opens a new dealership in Mehsana

February 25, 2020, 03:38 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1438 Views
Be the first to comment
Isuzu opens a new dealership in Mehsana

- Torque Isuzu is a new 3S outlet in Mehsana

- Seventh Isuzu dealership in Gujarat

- Will cater to both sales and service

Isuzu India has inaugurated a new dealership in Mehsana. This is an important touch-point for the carmaker to cater to the rising demand of pick-up vehicles in Gujarat.

Torque Isuzu is the carmaker’s new 3S (sales, service and spares) facility, which is located on the Mehsana-Ahmedabad highway. It sprawls to an area of 8,000 sq.ft. This is the seventh such dealership in the state apart from the ones in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Bhuj and the recently updated one in Rajkot. 

Isuzu continues its network expansion strategy in our country. Additionally, the carmaker refurbished its outlet in Rajkot according to its dealer identity standards. The carmaker is sure these new developments will play an important role in scaling up the brand in this region. Furthermore, this new 3S facility will continue to enhance the overall purchase and ownership experience for existing customers and new car buyers in Gujarat. Besides, it will help the carmaker strengthen its presence in the region.

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross Exterior
  • isuzu
  • D Max V Cross
  • Isuzu D Max V Cross
  • MU-X
  • Isuzu MU-X
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 20.08 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.88 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 20.17 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 22.59 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 20.08 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.33 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 20.24 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.63 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334950 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in