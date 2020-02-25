Isuzu opens a new dealership in Mehsana

- Torque Isuzu is a new 3S outlet in Mehsana

- Seventh Isuzu dealership in Gujarat

- Will cater to both sales and service

Isuzu India has inaugurated a new dealership in Mehsana. This is an important touch-point for the carmaker to cater to the rising demand of pick-up vehicles in Gujarat.

Torque Isuzu is the carmaker’s new 3S (sales, service and spares) facility, which is located on the Mehsana-Ahmedabad highway. It sprawls to an area of 8,000 sq.ft. This is the seventh such dealership in the state apart from the ones in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Bhuj and the recently updated one in Rajkot.

Isuzu continues its network expansion strategy in our country. Additionally, the carmaker refurbished its outlet in Rajkot according to its dealer identity standards. The carmaker is sure these new developments will play an important role in scaling up the brand in this region. Furthermore, this new 3S facility will continue to enhance the overall purchase and ownership experience for existing customers and new car buyers in Gujarat. Besides, it will help the carmaker strengthen its presence in the region.