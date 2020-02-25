Exclusive: Tata Altroz 1.2 turbo-petrol variant spied testing

- Tata Altroz 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant could be launched in festive period this year

- This variant will also be offered with a DCT gearbox

Tata Motors has begun testing the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz. In December last year, we had confirmed that the company is working on a new variant of the premium hatchback that will also be offered with a DCT unit apart from the five-speed manual transmission.

As seen in the spy images, the exterior of the Tata Altroz test-mule is completely wrapped in camouflage although there are no visible changes to the design or addition of features. A sticker on the front windshield of the vehicle, as seen in the image above, reveals the details of the test-mule, including the X451 model codename and engine specifications, given as 1.2 VGTC BSVI. In essence, this test-mule is running on a 1.2-litre variable geometry turbocharged BS6 engine.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the Tata Altroz 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant remain unknown at the moment. The model showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show claimed to produce 108bhp and 260Nm of torque, although we can expect improved figures in the production-spec model. The new variant of the Altroz is expected to be launched in India near the festive period (August to October).