    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross spotted testing

    Jay Shah

    630 Views
    - Likely to be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    It has been almost a year since the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms have come into effect. Almost all the OEMs have adhered to the new rule and rolled out their models in the line. Isuzu somehow seems to have taken a back seat and introduced its commercial range of D-Max pick-ups only in October last year. 

    However, the Japanese carmaker now appears to be shifting its focus to its SUV range which consisted of the MU-X and the D-Max V-Cross before the BS6 norms came in. Spy pictures of a probable BS6 D-Max V-Cross have surfaced on the internet. The test run of the V-Cross indicates a possible launch of the pick-up in the coming months. A few days back a BS6 prototype of the MU-X SUV was spotted as well, details of which can be read here.

    Talking about the V-Cross, the pick-up was launched in the year 2016 to rival the likes of the Tata Xenon XT and the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway. It had a strong road presence, projector headlamps, large alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an instrument cluster with MID. 

    Under the bonnet, the V-Cross is likely to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.9-litre diesel motor making 150bhp and 350Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

