Isuzu announces warranty and service extensions; BS6 model launches postponed

- BS6 Isuzu vehicles will be launched during second quarter of 2020–21

- All existing vehicles with warranty or service validity between March and April will be extended until end of May

Isuzu Motors India has announced that owing to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, the company has realigned its plans to introduce BS6 models in the second quarter of 2020-21. A fixed date will be announced closer to the time of launch.

Warranty and service for all vehicles which is scheduled to expire in the period between 15 March and 15 April will now be extended until end of May. This is in line with the current prevailing situation and any changes to the same owing to the evolving scenario that may compel further changes that will be announced separately.

Isuzu joins the league of Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, both of which have recently announced extension of warranty and service until 30 June and 31 July respectively. A few other manufacturers in the list include Hyundai, Kia and BMW.