Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Isuzu Motors resumes production at its manufacturing plant

Coronavirus pandemic: Isuzu Motors resumes production at its manufacturing plant

May 07, 2020, 10:30 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
12 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Isuzu Motors resumes production at its manufacturing plant

- Operations to begin at SriCity Plant

- Target is to produce and supply vehicles as soon as possible

- All activities will start soon

Isuzu Motors has announced that it has received permission to resume operations at its manufacturing plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh. The carmaker is planning to begin production of vehicles at the facility soon.

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross Exterior

The company has started preparations to resume activities at the plant shortly after receiving an approval from the authorities of the Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Though the recommencement of complete production will take time, the automaker aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. It will also co-ordinate with all its component manufacturers to serve both the domestic and export customers.

The second phase of lockdown in India ended on 3 May. This is when the government eased some restrictions on movement of people to help revive businesses and keep the economy safe. Yet, every carmaker will have to make some tough calls as uncertainty still looms on completely resuming operations. This is because many suppliers are also in regions under lockdown. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has upturned businesses worldwide, so it's imperative to respond to a new normal across the auto sector. As a result, many automakers will be forced to change many things and reboot, which might just be in a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross Exterior
  • isuzu
  • D Max V Cross
  • Isuzu D Max V Cross
  • MU-X
  • Isuzu MU-X
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 20.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.88 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 20.17 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 22.59 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 20.08 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.33 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20.24 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.63 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113058 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW 8 SeriesBMW 8 Series

8th May 2020

1.05Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in