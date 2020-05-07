Coronavirus pandemic: Isuzu Motors resumes production at its manufacturing plant

- Operations to begin at SriCity Plant

Isuzu Motors has announced that it has received permission to resume operations at its manufacturing plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh. The carmaker is planning to begin production of vehicles at the facility soon.

The company has started preparations to resume activities at the plant shortly after receiving an approval from the authorities of the Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Though the recommencement of complete production will take time, the automaker aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. It will also co-ordinate with all its component manufacturers to serve both the domestic and export customers.

The second phase of lockdown in India ended on 3 May. This is when the government eased some restrictions on movement of people to help revive businesses and keep the economy safe. Yet, every carmaker will have to make some tough calls as uncertainty still looms on completely resuming operations. This is because many suppliers are also in regions under lockdown. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has upturned businesses worldwide, so it's imperative to respond to a new normal across the auto sector. As a result, many automakers will be forced to change many things and reboot, which might just be in a once-in-a-lifetime moment.