Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on BS4 SUVs in March 2020

Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on BS4 SUVs in March 2020

March 10, 2020, 06:06 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
29268 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on BS4 SUVs in March 2020

With the sales of BS4 vehicles coming to an end soon, numerous brands are offering huge discounts to clear inventory of these vehicles. We take a look at the discounts on BS4 SUVs in March 2020. A majority of these offers are limited to cash discounts and at select dealerships.

The Honda CR-V is available with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs as well as additional discounts, if any, at the dealer end. The Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakhs each. The pre-facelift Hyundai Tuscon can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakhs.

Discounts on the Jeep Compass include a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs while discounts on the Nissan Kicks are limited to a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakhs. The BS4 TataNexon can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The Mahindra XUV500 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh as well as an exchange bonus on select variants.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with a five-year warranty and accessories worth Rs 16,000. The Ford EcoSport is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty or exchange bonus of Rs 17,000. There are no discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

  • Tata
  • Hyundai
  • Honda
  • Mahindra
  • Ford
  • CR-V
  • Tucson
  • Nissan
  • Honda CR-V
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Jeep
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
  • isuzu
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • MU-X
  • Isuzu MU-X
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2936 Likes
333812 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2296 Likes
190566 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in