Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on BS4 SUVs in March 2020

With the sales of BS4 vehicles coming to an end soon, numerous brands are offering huge discounts to clear inventory of these vehicles. We take a look at the discounts on BS4 SUVs in March 2020. A majority of these offers are limited to cash discounts and at select dealerships.

The Honda CR-V is available with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs as well as additional discounts, if any, at the dealer end. The Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakhs each. The pre-facelift Hyundai Tuscon can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakhs.

Discounts on the Jeep Compass include a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs while discounts on the Nissan Kicks are limited to a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakhs. The BS4 TataNexon can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. The Mahindra XUV500 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh as well as an exchange bonus on select variants.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with a five-year warranty and accessories worth Rs 16,000. The Ford EcoSport is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty or exchange bonus of Rs 17,000. There are no discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.