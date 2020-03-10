Please Tell Us Your City

MG Motor India partners with Delhi Street Art to celebrate Holi

March 10, 2020, 04:19 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
884 Views
MG Motor India partners with Delhi Street Art to celebrate Holi

As part of social welfare initiatives, MG Motor India has collaborated with Delhi Street Art to give colour a new meaning this Holi. The carmaker celebrated the festival of colours with children, beautifying the walls of Government Senior Secondary School, Chakkarpur, Gurgaon with creative and vibrant artwork. Engineer-turned-artist Yogesh Saini, the man behind the iconic murals in Delhi's Lodhi Colony is the founder of Delhi Street Art (DSA).

MG Hector Exterior

MG Motor has partnered with Delhi Street Art to encourage students, armed with brushes to bring school’s walls to life. The initiative reportedly resonates with the brand philosophy of MG Motor, which seeks to add value and happiness to the world around. Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “As part of our core foundation at MG, we have always been focused on contributing and giving back to the community. This Holi initiative was an effort aimed at creating excitement and bringing joy to the school children while educating them about preserving the environment. Through such initiatives, we continue to reinforce our commitment towards the betterment of the society”.

MG Hector Exterior

Anjana Dhingra, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Chakkarpur said, “It was heartening to see MG Motor India and Delhi Street Art (DSA) celebrate Holi with children and teach them about being environmentally conscious at an early age. Our focus is on inculcating good values in them to bring about positive changes in the society.”

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
141124 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

349 Likes
176069 Views

