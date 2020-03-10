Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut breaks cover; will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever

Even though the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled, manufacturers went ahead and unveiled their new products to the world. Apart from the all new Gemera, Swedish marquee Koenigsegg unveiled a new version of the Jesko, christened as the Jesko Absolut.

The reason behind naming this new version of the Koenigsegg Jesko as the Absolut is the fact that it will not only be faster than previous models from the brand but also the fastest vehicle that it will ever make. While an official number has not been revealed, the Jesko Absolut will look to demolish the speed record of the Bugatti Chiron, which currently stands at 490 kmph. The end result we could be looking at is definitely north of the 500kmph mark in this case.

Propelling the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 1,280bhp and 1,000Nm of torque with regular fuel and 1,600bhp and 1500Nm of torque when running on E85 fuel. Compared to the ‘regular’ Jesko, the new version receives aerodynamic upgrades that helps it produce 1,400kgs of downforce. Design updates include two fins that replace the large wing and removal of the hood scoop and front canards. The company plans to do a speed run based on the availability of the required permissions, which we expect should take place in year or two. Excited? So are we!