Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut breaks cover; will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut breaks cover; will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever

March 10, 2020, 07:10 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
388 Views
Be the first to comment
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut breaks cover; will be the fastest Koenigsegg ever

Even though the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled, manufacturers went ahead and unveiled their new products to the world. Apart from the all new Gemera, Swedish marquee Koenigsegg unveiled a new version of the Jesko, christened as the Jesko Absolut.

The reason behind naming this new version of the Koenigsegg Jesko as the Absolut is the fact that it will not only be faster than previous models from the brand but also the fastest vehicle that it will ever make. While an official number has not been revealed, the Jesko Absolut will look to demolish the speed record of the Bugatti Chiron, which currently stands at 490 kmph. The end result we could be looking at is definitely north of the 500kmph mark in this case.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Exterior

Propelling the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 1,280bhp and 1,000Nm of torque with regular fuel and 1,600bhp and 1500Nm of torque when running on E85 fuel. Compared to the ‘regular’ Jesko, the new version receives aerodynamic upgrades that helps it produce 1,400kgs of downforce. Design updates include two fins that replace the large wing and removal of the hood scoop and front canards. The company plans to do a speed run based on the availability of the required permissions, which we expect should take place in year or two. Excited? So are we! 

  • Koenigsegg
  • Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
  • Jesko Absolut
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Rolls-Royce Wraith Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
New Delhi₹ 5.75 Crores onwards

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
335324 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in