Volkswagen Touareg R debuts with plug-in hybrid and 456bhp

February 25, 2020, 03:16 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Volkswagen Touareg R debuts with plug-in hybrid and 456bhp

- The 2.9-litre V6 is mated to a 134bhp electric motor

- Can do up to 140kmph without the help of petrol engine

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new Touareg R, the high-performance flagship SUV. Debuting a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the R will make its public debut at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Volkswagen Touareg [2008-2012] Exterior

Part of VW’s electrification push, the Touareg R packs in a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 which also does duties in the Porsche Panamera and Cayenne. Mated to it is a 134bhp electric motor which brings the total output to an impressive 456bhp and a generous 700Nm. The 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack of the plug-in hybrid powertrain has enough juice to propel the SUV up to 140kmph without using a single drop of petrol. It also has a claimed electric range of up to 48 kilometres. 0-100kmph time is said to be five seconds while the top speed is limited to 250kmph.

Volkswagen Touareg [2008-2012] Exterior

 The third PHEV in Volkswagen’s line-up after the Golf and Passat GTE, the Touareg R also comes with the four-wheel-drive layout. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic along with a Torsen central differential lock that works in conjunction with the 4Motion system. With this set-up, up to 70 per cent power can be sent to the front axle or as much as 80 per cent to the rear wheels, depending on the situation.

Volkswagen Touareg [2008-2012] Exterior

In terms of appearance, all the R telltales are present. This includes wider and aggressive fascia, large 22-inch Estoril wheels and dual-exhaust setup at the back. The already feature-rich cabin is swathed in a black leather package called the Puglia while the blue paint scheme is exclusive to the R as well. Customers can also order the additional off-Road package with improved underbody protection and extra traction control settings.

Volkswagen Touareg [2008-2012] Exterior

The new Volkswagen Touareg R will go on sale later this year although pricing details are yet to be revealed. An Indian-debut is unlikely, however, we could hope to see the standard Touareg arrive at our shores under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive for India.

Volkswagen Touareg [2008-2012] Exterior
