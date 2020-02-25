Volkswagen Touareg R debuts with plug-in hybrid and 456bhp

- The 2.9-litre V6 is mated to a 134bhp electric motor

- Can do up to 140kmph without the help of petrol engine

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new Touareg R, the high-performance flagship SUV. Debuting a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the R will make its public debut at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Part of VW’s electrification push, the Touareg R packs in a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 which also does duties in the Porsche Panamera and Cayenne. Mated to it is a 134bhp electric motor which brings the total output to an impressive 456bhp and a generous 700Nm. The 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack of the plug-in hybrid powertrain has enough juice to propel the SUV up to 140kmph without using a single drop of petrol. It also has a claimed electric range of up to 48 kilometres. 0-100kmph time is said to be five seconds while the top speed is limited to 250kmph.

The third PHEV in Volkswagen’s line-up after the Golf and Passat GTE, the Touareg R also comes with the four-wheel-drive layout. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic along with a Torsen central differential lock that works in conjunction with the 4Motion system. With this set-up, up to 70 per cent power can be sent to the front axle or as much as 80 per cent to the rear wheels, depending on the situation.

In terms of appearance, all the R telltales are present. This includes wider and aggressive fascia, large 22-inch Estoril wheels and dual-exhaust setup at the back. The already feature-rich cabin is swathed in a black leather package called the Puglia while the blue paint scheme is exclusive to the R as well. Customers can also order the additional off-Road package with improved underbody protection and extra traction control settings.

The new Volkswagen Touareg R will go on sale later this year although pricing details are yet to be revealed. An Indian-debut is unlikely, however, we could hope to see the standard Touareg arrive at our shores under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive for India.