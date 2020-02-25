Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

February 25, 2020, 02:54 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
25734 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

-New luxury MPV with three rows of seating

-Petrol power only 

Toyota will launch its Vellfire luxury MPV in India tomorrow. This is the Japanese automaker’s second MPV for India after the Innova Crysta. It will be offered as one fully-loaded model with petrol power only. 

It’s a three-row luxury vehicle with features like powered first and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-zone climate control as well hybrid AWD technology courtesy of two electric motors on each axle. 

We have already driven the Toyota Vellfire, examined its feature list in detail as well as put out a gallery for you to understand the car from every angle. All links are available at the bottom of this story. 

The Vellfire will be offered with Toyota’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors- 105kW (front) and 50kW (rear). There’s an e-CVT doing transmission duties with primary drive going to the front wheels. It’s a massive car this with a length of 4.93-meters and a wheelbase of 3.0-meters which, to put into perspective, is just 450mm short of the full length of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The Vellfire has found its way to the Indian shores thanks to the Centre’s change in policy regarding the import of cars via the CBU route. It is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakhs and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class which is the only other luxury MPV on offer in India.   

Toyota Vellfire First Drive Review

Toyota Vellfire : All you need to know

Toyota Vellfire Executive Lounge: Now in Pictures

  • Toyota
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • Vellfire Hybrid
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Vellfire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 94.24 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 99.79 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 91.89 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 94.24 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 95.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 88.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 95.83 Lakhs onwards
, ₹ 88.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 89.47 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1540 Likes
161053 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3313 Likes
302701 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in