Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV to be launched in India tomorrow

-New luxury MPV with three rows of seating

-Petrol power only

Toyota will launch its Vellfire luxury MPV in India tomorrow. This is the Japanese automaker’s second MPV for India after the Innova Crysta. It will be offered as one fully-loaded model with petrol power only.

It’s a three-row luxury vehicle with features like powered first and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-zone climate control as well hybrid AWD technology courtesy of two electric motors on each axle.

We have already driven the Toyota Vellfire, examined its feature list in detail as well as put out a gallery for you to understand the car from every angle. All links are available at the bottom of this story.

The Vellfire will be offered with Toyota’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors- 105kW (front) and 50kW (rear). There’s an e-CVT doing transmission duties with primary drive going to the front wheels. It’s a massive car this with a length of 4.93-meters and a wheelbase of 3.0-meters which, to put into perspective, is just 450mm short of the full length of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The Vellfire has found its way to the Indian shores thanks to the Centre’s change in policy regarding the import of cars via the CBU route. It is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakhs and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class which is the only other luxury MPV on offer in India.

