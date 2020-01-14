Please Tell Us Your City

  • Tata Nexon EV India launch likely on 28 January

Tata Nexon EV India launch likely on 28 January

January 14, 2020, 05:35 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Nexon EV India launch likely on 28 January

- Tata Nexon EV was unveiled last month

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 21,000

According to an image shared on the web, Tata Motors could launch the Nexon EV in India on 28 January. The model would be the second product to be launched this month, followed by the Altroz that is scheduled to launch on 22 January.

Tata Nexon EV Exterior

Unveiled last month, the Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds. Bookings for the model have already begun for an amount of Rs 21,000 and it is expected to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV will be available in three variants including XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux, details of which can be read here. Feature highlights of the Nexon EV include drive modes (Drive and Sport), climate control, electric sunroof, automatic head lamps and wipers, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and connected car app.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
