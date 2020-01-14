Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mercedes-Benz unveils EQ EV brand for India; First product, EQC, to be launched in April

Mercedes-Benz unveils EQ EV brand for India; First product, EQC, to be launched in April

January 14, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
3397 Views
- This is the German automaker’s electric sub brand

- First vehicle is the EQC which is based on the GLC 

- Brand will arrive in India in April 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its EQ EV sub-brand for India and will launch the electric division’s first vehicle the EQC here in April 2020. 

The EQ brand was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show with unveil of the generation EQ concept SUV. This generation EQ eventually transformed into the EQC concept and the car you see in the photos is the production spec EQC. This car is first of 10 electric models that will arrive with EQ tag by 2022. We expect that Mercedes will bring the EQC in the 400 4MATIC trim level for the Indian car market. 

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be a direct rival for the likes of the Audi e-Tron Quattro SUV that was showcased in mid-2019. It will join a crop of electric vehicles across different segment like the Hyundai Kona EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV as well as the previously mentioned e-tron Quattro. 

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk said, “As the inventors of the automobile and pioneers of luxury mobility in India, we are launching the brand ‘EQ’ that will establish luxury electric motoring in India. The ‘EQ’ brand is a key pillar of our ‘Sustainable Luxury’ objective and is the first dedicated luxury electric brand in India. We felt the time was right to introduce EQ brand in India and our first product for India will be the EQC EV. We are confident that EQ will lay a strong foundation for our electric ambition in India, which will see further expansion of our green cars portfolio and also for our future.”

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • EQC
  • Mercedes-Benz EQC
