  Home
  News
  Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakhs

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakhs

February 26, 2020, 12:21 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
23973 Views
Be the first to comment
- Luxury MPV to rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

- Hybrid petrol engine with AWD

- Luxury MPV to rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

- Hybrid petrol engine with AWD

Toyota has launched its Vellfire luxury MPV in India at Rs 79.50 lakhs (introductory prices, ex-showroom, all India). There’s one top-of-the-line variant with four colours and two interior options. We have already driven the Vellfire and you can read about that here

The Toyota Vellfire is a three-row luxury vehicle with features like powered first and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multi-zone climate control. The safety list is pretty comprehensive with features like seven airbags, vehicle stability control, VDIM, hill assist, auto-hold, tyre pressure monitoring and parking sensors along with a panorama view camera. 

It is being offered with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors- 105kW (front) and 50kW (rear). There’s an e-CVT doing transmission duties with primary drive going to the front wheels. It’s a massive car this with a length of 4.93-metres and a wheelbase of 3.0-metres making it one of the largest not just in its class but in the Indian car market as a whole. 

The Toyota Vellfire is being brought into the Indian car market via the CBU route and is a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

  • Toyota
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 94.24 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 99.79 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 91.89 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 94.24 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 95.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 88.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 95.83 Lakhs onwards
, ₹ 88.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 89.47 Lakhs onwards

