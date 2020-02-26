Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakhs

- Luxury MPV to rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

- Hybrid petrol engine with AWD

Toyota has launched its Vellfire luxury MPV in India at Rs 79.50 lakhs (introductory prices, ex-showroom, all India). There’s one top-of-the-line variant with four colours and two interior options. We have already driven the Vellfire and you can read about that here.

The Toyota Vellfire is a three-row luxury vehicle with features like powered first and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multi-zone climate control. The safety list is pretty comprehensive with features like seven airbags, vehicle stability control, VDIM, hill assist, auto-hold, tyre pressure monitoring and parking sensors along with a panorama view camera.

It is being offered with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors- 105kW (front) and 50kW (rear). There’s an e-CVT doing transmission duties with primary drive going to the front wheels. It’s a massive car this with a length of 4.93-metres and a wheelbase of 3.0-metres making it one of the largest not just in its class but in the Indian car market as a whole.

The Toyota Vellfire is being brought into the Indian car market via the CBU route and is a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.