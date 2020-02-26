Please Tell Us Your City

  Hyundai i30 facelift line-up revealed with aggressive styling and a turbo engine

Hyundai i30 facelift line-up revealed with aggressive styling and a turbo engine

February 26, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Hyundai i30 facelift line-up revealed with aggressive styling and a turbo engine

- The i30 hatchback, sedan and station wagon received a facelift

- N Line Wagon introduced for the first time

Hyundai has revealed the facelift for the i30 line-up ahead of the Geneva Motor Show showcase. The supermini along with its sedan and estate brethren have received aggressive styling, upgraded equipment list, modern connectivity and safety features and a new turbo-petrol engine. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

As seen in the teaser before, the i30 fascia now wears a more angular headlamp design compared to the rounded styling of the outgoing model. Although the overall shape is retained, the cascading grille is reworked and so are those aggressive-looking bumpers, especially in the N-Line trim. The V-shaped LED lighting signature on the headlamps are now standard. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Part of the update are newer alloy wheels upgradable up to 18-inches. At the back, the lamps get the same V-shaped insignia while the bumpers are reworked to lend an aggressive stance to the Golf-rival. The same styling changes are applicable on all three body styles of the i30 family. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

On the inside, the notable changes include a seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster combined with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. There are all the connectivity options available along with a range of safety features like lane assist, departure alert, rear collision-avoidance assist, and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Under the hood, the 1.0-litre three-pot motor continues to be offered with or without 48V mild hybrid system. It gets a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The new addition is the 1.5-litre turbo petrol which puts out 155bhp/250Nm and comes with a mild-hybrid system as standard. On the diesel front, the 1.6-litre continues to power the i30 line-up with 113bhp/280Nm, mated to a manual or 113bhp/300Nm if had with a DCT. A more powerful version of the same engine is also available in the 134bhp/280Nm guise. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Meanwhile, the N Line hatchback Fastback are joined by N Line Estate as well. They come with suspension and steering tweaks for sharper handling. However, the N Line updates are available only with the new 1.5-litre petrol or the more powerful diesel engine. 

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

After a debut at Geneva Motor Show 2020, sales should commence soon. Meanwhile, the hardcore, fully loaded N model should arrive soon after. 

