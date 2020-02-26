Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India inaugurates a new showroom in Guwahati

MG Motor India inaugurates a new showroom in Guwahati

February 26, 2020, 07:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
919 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Motor India inaugurates a new showroom in Guwahati

MG Motor India inaugurated its first showroom on NH-37 in Guwahati. The company will further strengthen its market presence in the north-east region with two more dealerships slated to be operational by the end of 2020.

Built over an area of 3,000 square feet, the showroom is accompanied by a 10,000 square feet service facility. With the inauguration, the carmaker now has a total of 206 centers across India and aims to boost its retail presence to 250 centers by June this year.

MG Hector Exterior

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Guwahati showroom marks MG’s entry in the North-East. Partnering with Rishabh Himmatsinghka will help us further reinforce our brand philosophy and deliver superlative customer delight in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers in Assam. As a sign of our strong commitment to the region,we have identified two more regional markets already and will be looking to open additional centers in these catchment areas by the end of 2020.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.96 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

85 Likes
140272 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

343 Likes
173309 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in