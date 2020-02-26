MG Motor India inaugurates a new showroom in Guwahati

MG Motor India inaugurated its first showroom on NH-37 in Guwahati. The company will further strengthen its market presence in the north-east region with two more dealerships slated to be operational by the end of 2020.

Built over an area of 3,000 square feet, the showroom is accompanied by a 10,000 square feet service facility. With the inauguration, the carmaker now has a total of 206 centers across India and aims to boost its retail presence to 250 centers by June this year.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Guwahati showroom marks MG’s entry in the North-East. Partnering with Rishabh Himmatsinghka will help us further reinforce our brand philosophy and deliver superlative customer delight in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers in Assam. As a sign of our strong commitment to the region,we have identified two more regional markets already and will be looking to open additional centers in these catchment areas by the end of 2020.”